PCCW Limited (PCCWY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.344 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PCCW’s previous dividend of $0.11.
PCCW Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PCCWY opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. PCCW has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.
PCCW Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PCCW
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.