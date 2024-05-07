PCCW Limited (PCCWY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.344 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PCCW’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCCWY opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. PCCW has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

