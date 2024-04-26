OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. OSI Systems updated its FY24 guidance to above $8.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.070- EPS.

OSI Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

OSI Systems stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $102.02 and a 1 year high of $144.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSIS. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $1,953,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,334.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $1,953,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,334.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

