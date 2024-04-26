Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $132.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OSK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

OSK stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.16. 402,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average is $106.91. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 410.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,848,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,384,000 after buying an additional 1,486,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $83,524,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,374.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after buying an additional 239,707 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $23,926,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,014,000 after buying an additional 219,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

