Merit Financial Group LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

