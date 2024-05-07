M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,881 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.85. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $87.79.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.