Acuitas Investments LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,977 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.32% of North American Construction Group worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 1,187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.72. 5,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,436. The stock has a market cap of $580.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.53. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.31 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

