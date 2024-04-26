Acuitas Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Acuitas Investments LLC reduced its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,774 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.36% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOI. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SOI. TheStreet downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of SOI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 479,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,416. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

