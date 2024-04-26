Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Owens Corning stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.58. 85,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,992. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $99.49 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OC has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OC

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,672 shares of company stock worth $3,325,799. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.