Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share.
Owens Corning Stock Performance
Owens Corning stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.58. 85,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,992. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $99.49 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.47.
Owens Corning Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on OC
Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning
In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,672 shares of company stock worth $3,325,799. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Owens Corning
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.