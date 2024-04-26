Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.73) per share for the quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RARE traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $44.10. 42,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.65. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $224,340.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $224,340.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,116 shares of company stock worth $1,645,983 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.