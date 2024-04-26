Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.73) per share for the quarter.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RARE traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $44.10. 42,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.65. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $54.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75.
RARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
