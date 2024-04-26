Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) Short Interest Update

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the March 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Stock Performance

LYT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,684. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $57.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.34.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Company Profile

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company engages in the distribution of linear content streaming/telecasting services; and development of telemedicine products. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ahmedabad, India.

