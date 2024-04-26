Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Cactus, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Cactus in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $3.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ FY2026 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

NYSE:WHD remained flat at $51.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,834. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.55. Cactus has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $274.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.56 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 164.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

