nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Given New $87.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NVT stock opened at $76.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $40.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.98.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 41.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,556,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,142 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in nVent Electric by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,534 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in nVent Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,540,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,169 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in nVent Electric by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,219,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,338,000 after acquiring an additional 26,897 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $109,630,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

