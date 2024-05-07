EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. EverQuote updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 23,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $511,160.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 511,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,195,908.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $59,732.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,553,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,989,048.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 23,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $511,160.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 511,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,195,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,065 shares of company stock worth $9,544,076. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. B. Riley began coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

