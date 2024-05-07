Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMSI traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. Smith Micro Software has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

