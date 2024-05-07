Sprott (SII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 27.34%.

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SII traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,651. Sprott has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $42.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Articles

