Alight (ALIT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Alight to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Alight has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.720-0.770 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.72-0.77 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. On average, analysts expect Alight to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alight stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,074. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.54. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ALIT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

View Our Latest Report on ALIT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,198,199 shares in the company, valued at $80,424,332.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $234,167.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,963,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,525,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 543,029 shares of company stock worth $12,385,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.