Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $530.00 Price Target at Barclays

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $549.00 to $530.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $496.27.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $5.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $449.37. 2,536,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $419.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,088 shares of company stock valued at $329,657,858. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

