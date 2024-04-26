BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $5.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $763.22. The stock had a trading volume of 34,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,636. The company has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $802.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $759.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $845.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,511 shares of company stock valued at $66,778,367 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $845.42.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

