Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $8,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

VXF traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,343. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

