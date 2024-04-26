ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the security and automation business on Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
ADT has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ADT to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.
ADT Price Performance
ADT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.38. 142,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,405. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.57. ADT has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
About ADT
ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.
