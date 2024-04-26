Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 364.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 10,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $465.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The firm has a market cap of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

