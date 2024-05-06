eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Truist Financial

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $49.65 on Monday. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $1,158,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in eBay by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,728 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 39,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

