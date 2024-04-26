Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $606.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $572.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $573.08 and its 200-day moving average is $529.36. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

