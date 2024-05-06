Warner Music Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 10,032 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,758% compared to the typical volume of 351 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WMG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ WMG traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,188. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.43. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 128.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,193,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,862,000 after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 119,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 170,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 39,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warner Music Group

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.