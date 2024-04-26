Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.07.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $165.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $119.90 and a 1-year high of $183.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.10.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

