Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on Gevo from $1.36 to $0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Gevo Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:GEVO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,734,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,036. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 393.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Gevo by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 32,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 4.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441,136 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Gevo by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 760,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 35,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

