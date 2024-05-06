Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $164.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $154.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.88.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.71. The company had a trading volume of 483,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,584. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,965.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $725,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,965.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $179,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,831.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,547 shares of company stock worth $25,039,887 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

