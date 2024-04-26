Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Raised to $615.00 at Barclays

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $590.00 to $615.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $606.76.

Shares of TMO opened at $572.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $573.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $218.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $53,063,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 432.6% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

