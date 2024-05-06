Mizuho Cuts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $33.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MOS. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised Mosaic from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mosaic from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.79.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.96. 3,989,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996,056. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,665,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 160.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

