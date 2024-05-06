TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,174.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE WFC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.99. 13,018,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,878,563. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $209.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

