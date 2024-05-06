Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. Teradata also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.15-2.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.33.

NYSE TDC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,778. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Teradata has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 58.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

