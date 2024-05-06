Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,992 call options on the company. This is an increase of 50% compared to the average daily volume of 2,664 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDS traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 792,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,715. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.61%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

