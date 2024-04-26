Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 1.67%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $6.26 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84.

Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.86%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

