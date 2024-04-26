Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Barclays

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPOP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.89.

Get Popular alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BPOP

Popular Price Performance

BPOP opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.90. Popular has a 1 year low of $52.32 and a 1 year high of $89.70.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 11.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Popular will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Popular’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $51,304.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Popular

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 9.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Popular by 11.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 93.6% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Popular by 25.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth $769,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.