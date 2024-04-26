Brokerages Set Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Price Target at $16.40

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.7% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 16.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 35,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

