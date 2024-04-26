Brokerages Set Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Price Target at $16.40

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.7% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 16.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 35,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.93 million. Analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

