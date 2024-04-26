H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives $50.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

HTHT has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $39.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68. H World Group has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $48.84.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 18.62%. Analysts expect that H World Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in H World Group by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in H World Group by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in H World Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

