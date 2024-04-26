LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.58.
Several research firms have commented on LPSN. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 32.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 46.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 415.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 88,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 41.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 131,478 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LivePerson Stock Down 1.0 %
LPSN opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63.
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.54 million. Analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.
