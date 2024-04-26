Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CCBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. Capital City Bank Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $63.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.36%.

In related news, Director Marshall M. Criser III purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $36,647.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

