BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of BlackLine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.20.

BlackLine stock opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.27. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $155.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in BlackLine by 505.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

