Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 819 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.47. 16,255,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,571,038. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $213.64 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

