Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 10,303 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.92. 5,491,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,344. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

