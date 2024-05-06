Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dundee Precious Metals (DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE: DPM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

  • 5/2/2024 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.25 to C$14.00.
  • 4/23/2024 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.00 to C$13.25.
  • 4/19/2024 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$13.50.
  • 4/19/2024 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$14.50.
  • 4/15/2024 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$11.50 to C$13.00.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 2.3 %

DPM stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$10.89. The company had a trading volume of 476,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.79 and a 52 week high of C$10.94.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.3451327 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dundee Precious Metals

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$72,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,527.50. In related news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$72,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,527.50. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 3,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$38,369.90. Insiders sold 79,790 shares of company stock valued at $798,029 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

