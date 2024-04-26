Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target to C$6.25

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.73 to C$6.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KRR. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Karora Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Karora Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.
Karora Resources Stock Performance
Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$101.78 million during the quarter. Karora Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.14%. Research analysts forecast that Karora Resources will post 0.3050655 EPS for the current year.
Karora Resources Company Profile
Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.
