Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Price Target to C$6.25

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.73 to C$6.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KRR. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Karora Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Karora Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Karora Resources Stock Performance

Karora Resources stock opened at C$5.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$971.53 million, a P/E ratio of 108.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.55. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of C$3.60 and a 1-year high of C$5.77.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$101.78 million during the quarter. Karora Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.14%. Research analysts forecast that Karora Resources will post 0.3050655 EPS for the current year.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt mine; the Higginsville Gold operations; and Spargos Reward Gold project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

