Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $80.87 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000449 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004611 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010607 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,852,821,779 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

