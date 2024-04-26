Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $15.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -83.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.33.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.87 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -94.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

