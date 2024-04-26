CIBC Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$34.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEG. Desjardins raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.09.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$32.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$19.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.70.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. Research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.3198041 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total transaction of C$979,504.83. In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total value of C$1,044,126.72. Also, Senior Officer David Michael Granger sold 32,144 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.47, for a total value of C$979,504.83. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,679 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,336. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

