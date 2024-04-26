Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.57.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Inuvo will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inuvo stock. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) by 121.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inuvo were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

