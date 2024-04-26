TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.50.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEL

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.3 %

TEL stock opened at $140.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.