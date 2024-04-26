Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kiwetinohk Energy Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:KEC)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kiwetinohk Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$121.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$122.90 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 24.95%.

KEC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$22.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kiwetinohk Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

TSE:KEC opened at C$12.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$539.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 52-week low of C$10.61 and a 52-week high of C$14.42.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

