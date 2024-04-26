Scotiabank Trims Emera (TSE:EMA) Target Price to C$52.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.50.

Emera Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$46.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.14. The firm has a market cap of C$13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Emera has a 52-week low of C$43.67 and a 52-week high of C$59.52.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.2788927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Emera’s payout ratio is 80.39%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

